25th Anniversary Art Contest Winners Announced

The theme of the 25th Anniversary of the City of Lakewood is “commUNITY”. After a year of social distancing, togetherness feels more important than ever.

Submissions included art of all mediums from artists of all ages. Each piece in the collection is a testament to the spirit of togetherness, and a reminder that we all share a common thread as residents of the community of Lakewood.

The City also received a beautiful collection from our Sister City in Gimhei, South Korea. The work we received from Gimhei students bridged our physical and cultural divides and reminded us that the world has more in common than ever after the events of 2020.

To see the winners of the City of Lakewood 25th Anniversary Art Contest, click here.