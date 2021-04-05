Steilacoom Town Council April 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor Pro Tem, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81640272868
- Executive Session – 5:30 p.m.
- Qualifications for Public Office RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1) (h)
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Presentation
- Harlock Place Park – Norberg Estates Tract A.
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 16, 2021
- Approval of Payroll Checks #115534 – #115541 in the amount of $139,578.28 and Payroll Checks #115625 – #115630 in the amount of $234,803.77
- Approval of Claims Checks #115573 – #115624 in the amount of $167,736.46 and Manual Checks #115533, 115542, & 115543 in the amount of $2249.92
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060) (ORD 1639)
- Action Items
- EMS Levy Renewal (AB 3059)
- Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060) (ORD 1639)
- Appointment of Mayor (AB 3055)
- Introduction
- Town Sponsored Summer Events (AB 3061) (*)
- Interagency Agreement with WA State Dept. of Enterprise Services (AB 3062)(*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Acquisition of Real Estate – RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1)(b)
