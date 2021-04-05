Steilacoom Town Council April 6 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor Pro Tem, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link: us02web.zoom.us/j/81640272868

Executive Session – 5:30 p.m. Qualifications for Public Office RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1) (h)

Call to Order and Roll Call

Pledge of Allegiance

Presentation Harlock Place Park – Norberg Estates Tract A.

Consent Agenda Minutes of March 16, 2021 Approval of Payroll Checks #115534 – #115541 in the amount of $139,578.28 and Payroll Checks #115625 – #115630 in the amount of $234,803.77 Approval of Claims Checks #115573 – #115624 in the amount of $167,736.46 and Manual Checks #115533, 115542, & 115543 in the amount of $2249.92

Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items

Public Hearing Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060) (ORD 1639)

Action Items EMS Levy Renewal (AB 3059) Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060) (ORD 1639) Appointment of Mayor (AB 3055)

Introduction Town Sponsored Summer Events (AB 3061) (*) Interagency Agreement with WA State Dept. of Enterprise Services (AB 3062)(*)

Reports Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council

Executive Session Acquisition of Real Estate – RCW 42.30.110 paragraph (1)(b)