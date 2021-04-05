How the City’s Housing Action Plan Relates to the Growth Management Act

Decisions the City of University Place makes on issues like housing are a balance between state and regional goals. Although broad housing policies are outlined within the state’s Growth Management Act, policies are also developed at the regional and county level and the City is afforded substantial local deference to make decisions that are best for our community.

The City is working with the Pierce County Regional Council to develop Countywide Planning Policies (CPPs) that City planners can then refine in greater detail as U.P. completes its Comprehensive Plan update. This includes examining housing issues and identifying possible solutions through the development of a Housing Action Plan (HAP).

The University Place HAP fulfills the City’s obligations under the state’s Growth Management Act that require local governments to inventory their existing housing stock and analyze projected future needs, including those for single family, multi-family, government assisted, low-income, manufactured, group homes and foster care facilities.

During HAP Advisory Committee meetings in October 2020 and February of this year, the public was invited to provide their input on housing issues in University Place. Although the City will not update its existing Comprehensive Plan until 2024, review and adoption of the HAP is slated to be completed no later than June 30, 2021.

For more information on the process, visit the HAP page on the City’s website or contact David Swindale, director of Planning Services.