CPSD Staff Spotlight: Custer family involvement coordinator Paige Williams-Wake

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Custer Elementary School family involvement coordinator Paige Williams-Wake. She has been working in the district for the last eight years.

She initially got involved at Custer as a parent, serving five years as the school’s PTA president before being hired on staff as a paraeducator. She started out as a substitute and ended up subbing every day at Custer until she was hired fulltime.

“I do a little bit of everything,” she said. “I love interacting with families the most and doing everything I can to make sure they have what they need.”

Originally born in Chehalis, Paige and her family moved to England when she was young. She spent 30 years in Yorkshire before moving back to Washington to be close to family.