Carmella Neal names Lakewood Rotary Student of the Month

Submitted by Donn Irwin for Lakewood Rotary.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood awarded the first Student of the Month Award since March of 2020 to Carmella Neal of Lakes High School at the club’s weekly (virtual) meeting on Friday April 2.

Carmella was accompanied by Clover Park School District Assistant Superintendent Kevin Ikeda and Lakes High School Principal Karen Mauer-Smith.

Carmella is truly a wonderful representative of the Lancer Family. She carries a 3.82 GPA while maintaining a rigorous course load and taking several Advanced Placement classes. She has been a member of DECA, competed and participated in Cross Country, and been a part of a number of stage performances.

Carmella is an involved and positive leader in her classes and throughout the school community. She is currently the editor of our school newspaper the Lancer Ledger and led the way in creating a paper for which the school is quite proud. In the future, she wants to pursue a career in journalism and poetry. Carmella has also been part of a teen literary magazine outside of school. She has also volunteered for a number of groups, including the Red Cross, her local church and the Soldier’s Theatre on JBLM.

Carmella has been accepted to John Cabot University, The American University of Paris, Emerson College, and the University of St. Andrews. Lakes High School is proud of Camella’s efforts and they can’t wait to see where she goes in the future!

Congratulations Carmella Neal as April Lakewood Rotary Student of the Month.

For more information on Lakewood Rotary and what the club does please go to lakewoodrotary.com/