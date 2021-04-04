Strickland Becomes HillVets House Ambassador

On April 1, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) proudly announced that she has been named a HillVets House Ambassador by HillVets, a bipartisan non-profit organization that serves veterans and servicemembers. A HillVets House Ambassador is a Member of Congress who commits to helping veterans seek a “second service” career in policy, publicly supports the HillVets House Fellowship Program, and considers HillVets Fellows for initial fellowship placement, as well as permanent positions within their office.

“As the daughter of a veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I fully understand the importance of ensuring our veterans and military communities have access to the resources and opportunities they deserve. I also have the distinct honor of representing Joint Base Lewis-McChord -the largest military installation on the West Coast and one of the most well-regarded military bases in the world,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Veterans have put their lives on the line for us, and we have a responsibility to support them when they return home to civilian life. HillVets plays such a critical role in ensuring that type of transition occurs. I’m honored to serve as a HillVets Ambassador and I look forward to continuing the crucial work to ensure our veterans are supported during and after their military careers, in whatever they choose to do.”

“It is always such a pleasure welcoming new HillVets House Ambassadors to our greater community,” says HillVets Director of Programs and Congressional Engagement, Jena Doyle. “I am thrilled to establish an equally beneficial working relationship with Congresswoman Strickland and her staff, and I look forward to being able to help them find an incredible fellow to add to their legislative team! Veterans are one of the least represented groups on Capitol Hill, and HillVets believes that their voices need to be heard. We thank Congresswoman Strickland, and the growing list of other HillVets House Ambassadors, for giving veterans and their supporters a seat at the table, and a chance to add their perspectives, expertise, and experiences to the policy conversation that takes place on Capitol Hill.”

BACKGROUND:

HillVets’ mission is to serve the community of veterans, Service members, and supporters in our Nation’s Capital with opportunity, mentorship, housing, peer support, and training in their pursuit of continued service in government.

The HillVets House Fellowship Program is designed for veterans who wish to pursue a career in government, policy, and politics. The purpose of the program is to provide highly qualified veterans, servicemembers, and surviving family members with opportunities to network, develop relationships with peers and mentors, and gain experience by becoming a Legislative Fellow in a Congressional office. The Fellowship gives veterans the chance to experience the legislative process firsthand while building and developing the necessary skills needed to find full time employment in a policy related position. In addition, housing is available for veterans who need it, and a small monthly stipend is provided to all HillVets House Fellows. HillVets House Fellows receive a plethora of educational opportunities throughout their fellowship.