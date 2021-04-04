Pierce County Juvenile Court and the Child Advocate Program of Pierce County recognize National Child Abuse Awareness Month

April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month, and Pierce County Juvenile Court and the Child Advocate Program of Pierce County will once again support this campaign by placing blue and silver pinwheels on the front lawn of the Pierce County Juvenile Courthouse.

The most important thing that helps children thrive is supporting families before they reach a crisis. A community can work together to help keep children safe. Spreading the word about child abuse prevention and ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children can help prevent child abuse and neglect.

Community members can make a difference for a child and family by becoming a volunteer court appointed advocate. The Child Advocate Program of Pierce County could not thrive without volunteers and aims to expand to 210 volunteers by the end of 2021.

Those interested in becoming a court appointed advocate can visit PierceChildAdvocate.org or email VolunteerAdvocate@piercecountywa.gov.

The Child Advocate Program of Pierce County works to ensure all children live in safe, healthy homes and communities, and provides trained court appointed advocates and guardians ad litem who advocate for children involved in the dependency court system by:

Focusing on each child’s wellbeing.

Believing every person has worth.

Recognizing the importance of family.

Ensuring each child’s voice is heard.

Supporting and engaging parents.

Valuing the culture and diversity of each family.

Promoting collaboration and communication.