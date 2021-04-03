Puget Sound: A Maritime Highway: Talk by David B. Williams

Submitted by Emily Molina-SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

Join the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Friends of the Steilacoom Library, and the Pierce County Library for a free virtual talk on April 9, at 2 p.m. David B. Williams will discuss the vast use of waterways as transportation within the region, as well as its influence on inhabitants throughout history. Much of the talk is based on research for his upcoming book: Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound, which will be published this month, by University of Washington Press.

Williams, a naturalist, tour guide, and Curatorial Associate at the Burke Museum, has authored several books including: Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography, Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City, Stories in Stone: Travels Through Urban Geology, and co-author of Waterway: The Story of Seattle’s Locks and Ship Canal.

Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound by David B. Williams

Guests can sign up for the virtual presentation by registering here.

