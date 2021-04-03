Initial claims increased slightly while continued claims for regular benefits decreased during the week of March 21-27

During the week of March 21 – March 27, there were 11,445 initial regular unemployment claims (up 0.5 percent from the prior week) and 430,077 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 1.3 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 94 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic.

Initial claims remain elevated (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remain at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Slight increases in layoffs in Construction and the Educational Services sector led to a marginal increase in regular initial claims last week.

Initial claims applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance (PEUC) decreased over the week.

In the week ending March 27, ESD paid out over $274.6 million for 310,221 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $16.3 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type March 21-27 March 14-20 March 7-13 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 11,445 11,398 11,699 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 2,384 3,383 3,041 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 3,173 3,873 4,230 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 413,065 417,021 430,868 Total claims 430,077 435,675 449,838

Note: You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.