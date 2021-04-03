The Suburban Times

205 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths confirmed Apr. 2

By Leave a Comment

On April 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 170.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 205 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

  • A woman in her 90s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner area.
  • A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 39,587 cases and 515 deaths.

Find more information on:

