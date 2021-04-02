U.P. Chief’s Corner: Service with a Smile

It is with a mixture of gratitude and regret that we are sending off into retirement one of U.P.’s most admired and dedicated public servants.

Deputy Dan Hacker is retiring from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department today, closing out a 32-year career in law enforcement, including 25 years with the City of University Place.

?I am grateful to the City Council for officially recognizing all of his contributions during their March 22 meeting.

During the course of his career, Deputy Hacker has served in numerous roles, including as a member of the UPPD bike patrol, a defensive tactics instructor, a member of the PCSD SWAT team and a firearms instructor—to name just a few.

He has also volunteered scores of hours during his off-duty time to train thousands of U.P. citizens as part of UPPD’s popular Public Safety Academies.

With his strict smile-and-wave creed and commitment to treating all people with kindness, Deputy Hacker embodies so much of what we try to do in the U.P. Police Department. He has set a really high bar for all those officers who follow after him. We are truly thankful for all his years of service to this community.

As a long-time resident of University Place, don’t be surprised if you see Deputy—I mean Citizen—Hacker around town. And when you do, please take a moment to thank him for all he has done to support the safety and well-being of our city.

City Council and Staff honored Deputy Dan Hacker for his long time career in University Place at the virtual City Council Meeting that took place on March 22, 2021.