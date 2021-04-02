Steilacoom Town Administrator April 2 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – April 6, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81640272868

Planning Commission – April 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89210104986

Civil Service Commission – May 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81990232886

Preservation and Review Board – April 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87873435137

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Packets:

Due to the size of the documents and as part of exploring electronic delivery of the Council meeting items, the following documents related to the mill site rezone were delivered in the following manner:

Hardcopies in the Friday Packet:

Agenda Bill 3060

Cover Sheet – Redesignate and Rezone Mill Site.

Staff Report – Redesignate and Rezone Mill Site.

Draft Ordinance 1639

Comprehensive Plan

Documents Delivered Electronically:

Additional Documents

Strikethrough Versions of the Comprehensive Plan

Strikethrough Version of SMC Title 14 Amendments

Strikethrough Version of SMC Title 18 Zoning Amendments

Zoning Map 2021

Land Use Map 2021

Amendment Application Chambers Bay Village

SEPA Documents and Commentary

Signed Determination of Nonsignificance

SEPA Checklist Mill Site

Squaxin Tribe Response

March 29, 2021 Department of Ecology Response

Mill Site Environmental Covenant

Public Comments:

12 14 2020 Steilacoom Historical School District

2 8 2021 Marilyn Martinetto

2 8 2021 Mark Hood

3 1 2021 Rand Bellar

3 3 2021 Patricia Brown

Chambers Bay Division II Map and Lot Restrictions

Landscape and Urban Planning article

12 29 2020 Rand Bellar – Responses to the Planning Commission

2 8 2021 Planning Commission Presentation Proposed Entitlement Process

2 7 2021 Email Thread – Planning Commissioners

Kari Albrecht

Article – Modern Compact Cities: How Much Greenery Do We Need?

2 18 2021 Terry Slatten

March 2019 Chambers Creek Dam Removal and Estuary Restoration Project Feasibility Study

2 19 2021 Kari Albrecht

Mayor Appointment Process:

The Town Council is charged with appointing an individual to complete the Mayor’s term of office for 2021. On March 16, 2021, the Council decided to advertise the opening to the public. Anyone interested in being considered for being appointed to the position who is a registered voter and a resident of Steilacoom were requested to submit a letter of interest and 7 copies along with supporting information by noon, April 1, 2021 to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, WA 98388

Two individuals, Larry Faulk and Richard (Dick) Muri, submitted letters of interest. Council will review the letters of interest along with any accompanying information and determine their next step at the April 6, 2021 Council meeting.

Lucas Field Dedication:

On behalf of Dr. Weight, please join us for the dedication of Lucas Field on Monday, April 26, at 3:30 pm. The ceremony will occur immediately prior to the regularly scheduled SHS varsity softball game and will be held outdoors, rain or shine. All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing rules in accordance with state mandates for outdoor gatherings.

COVID-19 Vaccine:

Quality Dentistry is now administering the COVID-19 vaccine at their Steilacoom office located at 1710 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, WA., 98388.

How to Book and Appointment:

Please do NOT call the office. They cannot book your appointment.

Email tmillersodh@gmail.com. Provide your name, DOB, and contact information.



Someone will contact you to schedule your appointment. Appointments will be scheduled based on when emails are received as vaccines are available. Please be patient. Since vaccine supply varies from week to week, appointments may not always be available due to high demand. We will not be accepting walk-ins. Please do not call the office for COVID-19 vaccine appointments. They are not able to make COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Summer Camp seasonal positions.

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Water/Sewer Crew full-time position.

Parks Department full-time position.

Facility Attendant on-call position.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation – Regional Public Workshops

Join us and the Washington Trust for a virtual public workshop about the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area! During a series of regional workshops, we will discuss the future of our community’s saltwater shores and how this new heritage area can support our local priorities. You will have plenty of chances to share your ideas through polls, small group discussions, and other interactive activities, so come prepared to speak up. Check out the full schedule of county-based workshops and register today at: www.preservewa.org/mwnha-workshops.

Well City Award:

The Town of Steilacoom was one of 105 AWC Medical Trust members that earned the 2021 WellCity distinction by making an outstanding commitment to employee health this last year. Each 2021 WellCity recipient receives a 2% premium discount on their AWC Employee Benefit Trust active medical premiums in 2022. The Town of Steilacoom and participating employees met all 40 of the WellCity requirements established by the AWC Employee Benefit Trust.

While a 2% discount on medical premiums is significant, the rewards of a healthy workplace can be felt across the organization and have a positive impact on the community as well. Examples include:

WellCities are great places to work, with quality, sustainable benefits, and a workplace that supports employee wellbeing.

A healthy workplace culture leads to happy, healthy, and productive employees, that are fully engaged in serving their communities.

Reduced costs with decreased sick days, disability, health care claim costs, and workers’ comp claims.

With the Trust’s self-insured medical program, the efforts of WellCities have a direct impact on the premiums paid by all Trust members. WellCities have 11% lower claims costs and 3% lower medical and pharmacy trend which leads to more stable premiums for the entire group.

The Town’s Wellness Committee and Wellness Program are overseen by Kristal Gibelyou with Micki Sterbick and Denise Bollman also involved. Congratulations!

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

2. Development Application – Reduction of the standard street setback to march adjoining property. 500 block of Frederick Street. Tax parcel 23050007000.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is now open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. $190/week. Discounts for siblings, military, and students qualifying for free/reduced price lunch. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 117 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

8 medical aid responses

21 suspicious circumstance/security checks

8 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

45 traffic stops

5 parking enforcement responses

2 responses for residential or business alarms

3 noise or party complaint responses

Crimes against persons

No significant incidents to report

Crimes against property

1 incident of burglary

In the last two weeks, one of our patrol supervisors was called by a concerned citizen from out-of-state, who reported that an elderly resident may have unintentionally and unwittingly sold an investment property to an unfamiliar party. The supervisor contacted the elderly resident, verified that the allegation was founded, and then coordinated assistance from adult protective services in order to address the transaction and provide for the ongoing welfare of the resident. Even during times of COVID, all manner of predatory practices remain ever-present upon our seniors, and our officers remain committed to the enforcement of law and the welfare of our citizens.

In response to concerns submitted to our traffic complaint email address, extra attention has been directed to the following areas:

Union Ave and Sequalish St, regarding pedestrian crosswalk safety;

Main St and Sequalish St, regarding stop sign violations

Lexington St and Stevens St, regarding speeding

Free firearm locks are available at our police station. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange for pickup of one.

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

Prescription drug disposal is available at the Public Safety building. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange a time to visit us.

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information.

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued open ditch maintenance along Union Avenue; blew and swept sidewalks and streets; completed plan reviews and inspections for the Norberg Development, Phase 2; continued sign maintenance on the west side of Town; picked up illegally dumped furniture and appliances on Chambers Creek Road; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Union Avenue Roundabout:

The Union Avenue and Rainier Street Roundabout Project strip map can be viewed on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org. A fact sheet and vehicle tracking table are also available.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew participated in an on-site L&I safety consultation; performed trench inspections for new home sites at various locations throughout Town; performed fault indicator maintenance on primary feeders in various vaults; assisted the Water/Sewer crew as needed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed sewer service inspections in the 1300 block of Walnut Lane and the 2600 block of Natalie Lane; assisted the Parks, Buildings, and Grounds crew with a plugged sewer line at the Community Center; mowed and trimmed around facilities; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The one-man crew assisted by other crews cleared a clogged sewer line at the Community Center; reinstalled a vanity in the downstairs conference room in the DSHS SCC conference room in preparation of installation of carpet next week; supported a volunteer work party at Farrell’s Marsh; continued mowing around facilities and in parks as time and weather allowed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon.

The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 8th from 9:00 to 12:00 in the multipurpose court on Lafayette Street next to the Bair Bistro. There will be a variety of plants: perennials, annuals, groundcovers, shrubs, bulbs and vegetable and herb starts. This is a great time to fill up your garden with some new and different plants. Garden-related items will also be on sale. And do not forget Mother’s Day is the next day!!!

Proceeds from the sale support the Garden Club civic projects including the flowerpots in downtown, the scarecrows around town and the contest in the fall and the Christmas swags around town and for the 42nd Military Memorial. The Garden Club has been providing civic beautification projects for Steilacoom since the 1920’s, so this is an organization you want to support.

DONATIONS OF PLANTS are needed! We appreciate your support by bringing plants to the site the previous day with a label (so we know how to sort them). We ask that no invasive plant species be donated, e.g., Shasta Daisies.

Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum Open

The Steilacoom Tribal Cultural Center and Museum is open again, every Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. While we continue to follow Healthy Washington safety protocols, guests should visit our Facebook page to make an appointment: www.facebook.com/SteilacoomTribe. Guests are welcome to drop by during our open hours, but we will be limiting the number and size of groups allowed into the building. To guarantee your visit is timely, just select one of the available 30-minute appointment slots. We will be rotating groups by floor and exhibit area, so you will have full 60 to 90 minutes for your visit. You can call us at 253.-584-6308 during open hours for more information or email steilacoomtribe@msn.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Scheduling:

Residents who do not have a computer to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can call for assistance at (253) 798-8900. This telephone number is staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 am until 4 pm.

Let’s Play Monopoly for Kiwanis:

Harley is again collecting the Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly pieces. If you don’t want yours or have ones you don’t need, please give them to Harley. He will try to win for Kiwanis!!!! Last year we collected over $1,300 in cash and gift cards and the equivalent of $ 1,800.00 worth of food for the Steilacoom Food Bank.



Here is a painless way to support Steilacoom Kiwanis and the Steilacoom Food Bank.



You May drop you tickets off at the Moberg’s home, 102 Kim Court in Madrona Park, or in the Monopoly bucket outside the Public Works building on Roe Street. You may also mail them to the Moberg’s. If we get more drop off places, we will let you know.



Thanks for the help. Let’s do it up big again this year.



Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Golf Tournament:

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding their first annual golf tournament on May 15, 2021 at Meadow Park Golf Course. Register and pay online at tinyurl.com/shmagolf. Additional information may be found at steilacoomhistorical.org.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the public.

Coast Guard Training:

The Coast Guard will be conducting periodic training through May aboard the ferries and in the terminal areas.