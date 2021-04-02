Statewide Flag Lowering April 2-6

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2nd.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.