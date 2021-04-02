HUD Annual Action Plan for 2021-2022 – Tacoma Lakewood HOME Consortium

Tacoma and Lakewood plan to adopt 2021-22 Annual Action Plans for housing and community development providing a framework to address needs in both cities. The plans are required by the federal government to receive assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) program and the Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) program. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will approve HOME funded activities for both jurisdictions.

CITY OF TACOMA ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

The following one year activities are recommended for approval to the City Council which includes: CDBG $5,300,440 ($2,460,177 in new allocation, $300,000 in program income, and $2,540,263 in unallocated, prior year resources); HOME (Tacoma Portion) $1,342,557 ($1,087,226 in new allocation and $255,331 in program income); ESG $215,615. If approved, the recommended activities will be implemented as part of the annual action plan beginning July 2020. Funds totaling 15% of HOME grant to be used to fund required CHDO projects. The following list details proposed use of funds:

Administration Funding & Source

CDBG Administration $492,035 CDBG

HOME Administration $141,015 HOME; $32,543 Program Income

ESG Administration $16,171 ESG

HMIS Operations $5,390 ESG

Housing Improvement

Tacoma Affordable Housing Fund $390,263 CDBG; $222,788 Program Income; $946,211 HOME

Rebuilding Together South Sound (RTSS) – Tacoma Home Repair $660,000 CDBG

Rebuilding Together South Sound (RTSS) – Rebuilding Day and Safe at Home Project $81,500 CDBG

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity – $157,615 CDBG

Tacoma Single Family Rehabilitation $400,000 CDBG; $300,000 Program Income

Economic Development

Tacoma Pierce County Chamber of Commerce – Spaceworks $150,000 CDBG

Mercy Corps – Creating Inclusive Growth $150,000 CDBG

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

Link to Opportunity $2,000,00 CDBG

Aspire $150,000 CDBG

Public Service

Associated Ministries – Family Permanent Housing $16,000 ESG

Catholic Community Services – Family Housing Network $10,000 ESG

Catholic Community Services – Homeless Adult Services $19,500 CDBG; $10,000 ESG

Exodus Housing – Rapid Re-Housing DV $16,500 ESG

Korean Women’s Association – Economic Stabilization $16,500 CDBG

Korean Women’s Association – WAF DV Shelter $10,000 ESG

Living Access Support Alliance – Prevention Services $27,000 CDBG

New Phoebe House Association – Phoebe Family Reunificatin, Recovery and Resiliency $10,000 CDBG

Sound Outreach – Credit Up Financial Empowerment $36,000 CDBG

St. Leo’s Food Connection – Food Bank $10,000 CDBG

The Rescue Mission – Family Shelter $13,500 ESG

The Rescue Mission – Emergency Services $35,000 CDBG; $10,000 ESG

Vadis – FLASH $10,000 CDBG

YWCA DV Shelter $10,000 CDBG; $10,000 ESG

YWCA – Legal Services $12,000 CDBG

CDBG Public Services $183,026 CDBG

ESG Projects $98,054 ESG

CITIZEN REVIEW COMMENTS

The 2021-22 Annual Action Plan for the City of Tacoma will be available for public review for a period of 30 days from April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. A copy of the document is available for review on the City’s website at www.cityoftacoma.org/conplan. Limited copies are available by post upon request.

City Council will take final action on May 11, 2021. The Annual Action Plans will then be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for their review and approval.

A public hearing by the Tacoma City Council is scheduled for April 20, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Tacoma City Council meetings can be accessed at www.cityoftacoma.org/government/city_council/CCMeetings.

For reasonable accommodation, contact the City Clerk at 253-591-5505 before 5 PM the Monday preceding the scheduled meeting. Written comment may be submitted until 5 PM on April 30, 2021 by using the survey link posted with draft plan, via email to cedhousingdivision@cityoftacoma.org, or by post to

Erika Bartlett, Contract and Program Auditor Community and Economic Development Dept. City of Tacoma 747 Market Street, Room 900 Tacoma, WA 98402

CITY OF LAKEWOOD ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

The following one year proposed use of funds are being recommended for approval to the City Council which includes $573.352 in FY 2021CDBG funds; $28,708.76 in reprogrammed FY 2017 CDBG funds; $170,425.32 in reprogrammed FY 2019 CDBG funds; and $322,924 of the Lakewood portion of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium HOME funds. Activities will also be supported by $220,103 in anticipated program income ($85,000 CDBG, $65,000 in NSP1and $70,103 HOME). Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the annual action plan beginning July 2021.

FY 2020 Amendment: Corrects overstated FY 2020 CDBG program allocation by reducing FY 2020Administration (Activity #225) by $91 to a total activity funding of 119,110.20.

The following list details proposed use of funds:

Administration Funding & Source

CDBG Administration Housing Improvement $114,670.40 CDBG

Major Home Repair/ Sewer Loan Program $264,106.92 CDBG; $85,000 Program Income

CDBG Emergency Assistance for Displaced Residents $28,708.76 CDBG

CDBG Admin of HOME Housing Services $15,000 CDBG

Lakewood Affordable Housing Fund $322,924 HOME; $70,103 Program Income

Public Facilities & Infrastructure

Sidewalk Improvements – Phillips Rd. $300,000 CDBG

Public Service

Housing Counseling/Fair Housing $50,000 CDBG NSP1

Dangerous Building Abatement Program $65,000 Program Income

CITIZEN REVIEW COMMENTS

The 2021-22 Annual Action Plan for the City of Lakewood will be available for public review for a period of 30 days from April 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021. A copy of the document is available here.

A public hearing by the Lakewood City Council is scheduled for April 19, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter, with final adoption by the City Council on May 3, 2021. Special arrangements for disabled persons can be made 72 hours in advance by calling (253) 589-2489.

The Annual Action Plans will then be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for their review and approval. Any citizen who wishes to submit written comments regarding the document may do so up to 5PM on April 30, 2021. Comments can be mailed to: Jeff Gumm, Program Manager, Lakewood Community Development Department, 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or jgumm@cityoflakewood.us.