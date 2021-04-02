Help guide valued services at the Pierce County Library System

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Interested in helping guide the future of valued services at Pierce County Library System? Care about serving diverse communities? Apply to be a member of the Board of Trustees with the Pierce County Library System.

“As a Trustee, I know first-hand how thoughtfully we oversee the public’s investment—your investment—in your Library System,” said Library Board of Trustee Vice-Chair Jamilyn Penn. “Our commitment and responsibility to the public’s trust is immense. We are looking for another engaged leader who is seeking a community-focused way to give back.”

The successful applicant will help shape and guide library service throughout unincorporated Pierce County and 15 cities and towns annexed to the Library System. The Board of Trustees directs the Library System’s commitment to invest the public’s funds in highly valued library services, which the public selected as their top priorities.

The Pierce County Library’s trustees oversee the Library’s nearly $40 million operating budget on behalf of the 620,000 people in the Library System’s service area. Trustees’ responsibilities include:

Advocating for library services.

Setting goals and charting courses.

Approving budgets.

Adopting policies.

Planning for future directions.

Trustees must live in the Library’s service area. Trustees are non-paid positions and are appointed to a five-year term, with an opportunity to serve up to two consecutive terms.

The Pierce County Library is the fourth largest library system in the state, and property taxes are its primary funding source. From building early literacy skills for children and helping people find and get jobs to supporting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) and helping grow the love of reading for people of all ages, the Library’s services constantly transform to support growing and changing communities.

Interested individuals may apply at trustee.pcls.us or curbside at a Pierce County Library. Applications must be received by Friday, April 30, 2021, online or mailed to the Pierce County Library System, Attn.: Executive Director’s Office, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446.