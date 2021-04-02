City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin: April 2, 2021

This Week’s Highlights:
- 2021 Summer Event Schedule Announced
- Farmers markets, drive-in movies, and evening concerts to be held through the summer
- Veterans Drive Improvement Project Completed
- Safety, accessibility, and aesthetic updates will improve driver and pedestrian experience.
- Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup Scheduled for April 17, 18
- Many disposable and recyclable items to be accepted from spring cleaners.
Road Improvement Projects:
- As projects on Veterans Drive and Onyx Drive conclude, new work is set to begin in April on Steilacoom Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive.
Park Improvement Projects:
- A new permanent public restroom is now operational at Fort Steilacoom Park and a dog park has been proposed for Wards Lake Park.
Opportunities for Public Comment:
- WSDOT seeks input on Fort Lewis weigh station along I-5
- Sound Transit seeks input on access to Sounder Train, ST Express buses
- City of Lakewood to hold public hearing for 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map amendments.
- City of Lakewood to hold public hearing on the Lakewood Station Subarea Plan.
- City of Lakewood to hold public hearing on Community Development Block Grants.
COVID-19 Regional Headlines
- Universal vaccine eligibility effective April 15
- New round of small business grants now open for application
- Rent and mortgage assistance available from City of Lakewood & Pierce County
- State of Washington, Pierce County now in Phase 3 of recovery plan
- Eviction and utility shutoff moratoriums extended
Read the full bulletin: April 2, 2021
