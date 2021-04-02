The Suburban Times

City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin: April 2, 2021

This Week’s Highlights:

  • 2021 Summer Event Schedule Announced
    • Farmers markets, drive-in movies, and evening concerts to be held through the summer
  • Veterans Drive Improvement Project Completed
    • Safety, accessibility, and aesthetic updates will improve driver and pedestrian experience.
  • Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup Scheduled for April 17, 18
    • Many disposable and recyclable items to be accepted from spring cleaners.

Road Improvement Projects:

  • As projects on Veterans Drive and Onyx Drive conclude, new work is set to begin in April on Steilacoom Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive.

Park Improvement Projects:

  • A new permanent public restroom is now operational at Fort Steilacoom Park and a dog park has been proposed for Wards Lake Park.

Opportunities for Public Comment:

  • WSDOT seeks input on Fort Lewis weigh station along I-5
  • Sound Transit seeks input on access to Sounder Train, ST Express buses
  • City of Lakewood to hold public hearing for 2020 Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Map amendments.
  • City of Lakewood to hold public hearing on the Lakewood Station Subarea Plan.
  • City of Lakewood to hold public hearing on Community Development Block Grants.

COVID-19 Regional Headlines

  • Universal vaccine eligibility effective April 15
  • New round of small business grants now open for application
  • Rent and mortgage assistance available from City of Lakewood & Pierce County
  • State of Washington, Pierce County now in Phase 3 of recovery plan
  • Eviction and utility shutoff moratoriums extended

