120 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Apr. 1

On April 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 39,382 cases and 513 deaths.

