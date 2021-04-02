120 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Apr. 1

On April 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.8. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 120 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.
- A woman in her 90s from Central Pierce County.
Our totals are 39,382 cases and 513 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
