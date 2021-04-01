Workshop lays out basics of Social Security Disability

The CDC estimates that 1 in 4 Americans have a disability, but still, many people are unaware of this vital program. The importance of these benefits cannot be understated, as they often protect against poverty, homelessness, and bankruptcy.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources will host a free online presentation about Social Security Disability next month. This workshop will explain qualifications, the application process, denials and appeals.

Advanced registration is required, and participants can sign up using the link below:

Wednesday, April 7 at 4 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/39b6CFg

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 957 3135 8238

President Eisenhower signed an amendment to the Social Security Act establishing the Social Security Disability Insurance Program in 1956, helping people with disabilities afford housing, food, transportation, and other essentials. These benefits often protect against poverty, homelessness, and bankruptcy. Social Security Disability Insurance pays benefits if a worker is “insured,” meaning that they worked long enough and paid Social Security taxes.

Understandably, most workers do not think about Social Security Disability until they have an urgent need, even though, by working they’re earning coverage that protects them against financial ruin.

“A worker starting out faces about a 1 in 4 chance of becoming disabled before reaching retirement age,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “While people don’t like to think about becoming disabled and unable to support themselves, disability can happen to anyone — and becomes likelier as a person ages.”

Presenting information about Social Security Disability will be Kirk Larson, Public Affairs Specialist with the Social Security Administration. For more information call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600.