Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale May 8

Submitted by Sheila Moberg, President.

The Steilacoom Garden Club will hold their annual plant sale on May 8, the day before Mother’s Day. There will be a variety of plants, to include: herbs, annuals, bulbs, perennials, ground covers, shrubs and more. All funds raised go to support the Steilacoom Garden Club activities: summer hanging baskets throughout town, the Fall Scarecrow Contest and Christmas swags for the town and the JBLM 42nd MP Memorial.

The sale is located on Lafayette Street, on the multipurpose court next to the Town Hall and Bair Drug. The sale will run from 9am until noon on May 8th, rain or shine. Donations of plants are greatly appreciated! Donations may be brought to the multi-purpose court on Friday, May 7th or early Saturday morning.

Remember, Mother’s Day is the next day. Therefore this a perfect opportunity to find a fun/lovely plant for Mom or a small gift, a birdhouse or other treasure. And you can always find good plants for your own yard, too.

See you May 8th, 9:00 – 12:00. Current Covid 19 rules will be observed. Please wear a mask.