Pierce Transit providing free rides to people traveling to/from vaccination appointments

Starting Wednesday, March 31, Pierce Transit will provide free bus rides to passengers traveling to or from COVID-19 vaccination appointments along local bus routes, or to volunteer at a vaccination clinic. The free rides include travel to mass vaccination sites as well as other immunization locations, such as pharmacies.

The free round-trip will be available throughout the day of a vaccination for passengers who confirm they have an appointment, typically in the form of a printed confirmation, email, text or verbal confirmation. Free rides will also be available to vaccination site volunteers who provide written or verbal confirmation they are working at a vaccination clinic that day.

“This is a great way to reduce barriers to underserved populations that need access to transportation to reach their vaccination appointment,” said Pierce Transit CEO Sue Dreier. “It’s also a key way to continue moving our community forward toward a post-pandemic future.”

Pierce Transit is working in cooperation with the State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Command and Coordination Center to provide this community service.

For help with trip planning, contact Pierce Transit’s Customer Service office at 253.581.8000 (option 1, then option 1 again), use Pierce Transit’s online Trip Planner or download the Transit app.

Pierce Transit continues to provide additional health and safety measures onboard buses, such as daily to several-times-daily vehicle disinfecting, limited number of passengers on buses and separation of passengers onboard. Masks are required onboard, and are provided if a rider does not have one.