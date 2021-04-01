Easter Comes to LASA Courtesy of Morrison House – Sotheby’s International Realty

Submitted by Irene Coco.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Morrison of Morrison House – Sotheby’s International Realty, donated Easter bags especially for teenagers who reside in LASA housing.

Partnering with Michael for this generous Easter gifting were Gramma Mini, Gramma Cindy, Eric Collins, Jeanna Dinalli, Karen and Biff Vincent, and Desyree. The parents of the teens who came by to pick up a gift for their child were extremely grateful.

Michael Morrison and Friends with Teen Easter Gift Bags

Michael has been a wonderful support to LASA during the holidays, and his generosity has been deeply felt by families who are transitioning from difficult times.

Easter Gift Bags