Artist/Sculptor and Author as Guests on Zoom Coffee Chat (and Change the World)

Artist and Sculptor James Anderson and Author Julia Goldstein will join Dorothy Wilhelm on April 5 (9 am) on her Zoom Coffee Chat (and Change the World) get-together.

Meet artist / Sculptor James Anderson. You’ll be astonished at the story of this artist’s unique work. His sculptures echo the Armillary Sphere of the ancients. If you find yourself unsure about what an Armillary is, you’re not the only one. Jim talks about his work wit obvious delight.

James Anderson’s Armillary Sphere work is aimed at inspiring others, especially veterans at finding healing through art.

“I am flabbergasted every time I look at its lines, its symmetry, the rings, the many types of wood, the attention to detail, but most of all, I can’t believe I somehow actually pulled it off: my multi-award winning Armillary Sphere. So what is an armillary sphere you ask? Well, invented by Ancient Greek and Chinese astronomers, they were used as the primary astronomical instrument to calculate the celestial positions until the advent of the telescope in the 17th century. The Ptolemaic sphere centers on the Earth, the Copernican sphere centers the sun. Today, you’ll see them around as yard art, décor, museums.”

Not impressed yet? Jim writes, “As a Veteran with PTSD, I wanted to bring awareness to our National Veteran suicide rate, about 22 per day. To do this, I used 22 different species of domestic and exotic hardwoods from all over the world. Pacific Northwest maple, Hawaiian koa, African ebony, South American purpleheart, European birch to name a few. Woodworking for me has been my outlet for healing. It has helped me transitioned from Soldier to Veteran, from Student to accomplished Woodworker, to award winning Artist. I hope sharing my beautiful creations of can inspire others to find healing through art.”

Author Julia Goldstein invites readers to get their toe wet in restructuring recycling with her book, Rethink The Bins.

On the same show, you’ll meet Julia Goldstein, author of Rethink the Bins, will help us look for ways to change our broken recycling system. it. Once you understand what happens to your discarded stuff, you will see that there is some sense in the ever-changing rules. A few best practices will help you figure out what to toss where and to reduce how much you need to discard in the first place. Julia will give you some quick tips so that you won’t be the neighbor with the overflowing trash and recycling bins.

And all of our regulars Father Fred, Chef Anessa McClendon, and Calendar Girl Patt Schwab will be there.l’ll be there, too.

Get your registration form by going to mygenerationgap.com. Questions: Dorothy@MygenerationGap.com