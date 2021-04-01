158 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 31

On March 31, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 156.2. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 158 new COVID-19 cases 1 new death, a woman in her 80s from the Gig Harbor area.

Our totals are 39,274 cases and 511 deaths.

