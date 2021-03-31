Tacoma Public Library enters into reciprocal borrowing agreement with Seattle Public Library

TACOMA, WASH.—Effective Monday, March 29, patrons of Tacoma Public Library will have broader access to print and electronic resources thanks to a new reciprocal borrowing agreement with The Seattle Public Library (SPL).

“This reciprocal agreement is a great benefit for patrons of both library systems,” stated TPL Director Kate Larsen. “We are excited to enter into a deeper partnership with Seattle Public Library, and thus broaden library access in our region.”

This is the first reciprocal borrowing agreement between Tacoma and Seattle libraries and the fourth borrowing agreement TPL shares with nearby systems.

“We are very excited to partner with Tacoma Public Library on providing our respective patrons expanded access to the great collections that both of our library systems have to offer,” said Andrew Harbison, assistant director of The Seattle Public Library’s Collection & Access Services.

Get a Seattle Public Library card

To complete an application for a Seattle Public Library card, patrons of the Tacoma Public Library will need:

A current TPL library card

A government-issued picture ID

An application can be completed in person at any SPL branch, or online through The Seattle Public Library website.

Borrow materials from The Seattle Public Library

Place up to 50 physical items on hold

Check out up to 50 physical items.

Place up to 25 holds on e-books and e-audiobooks

Check out up to 25 e-books and e-audiobooks

Reciprocal cardholders must pick up their holds at a Seattle Public Library location. Interlibrary loan requests are excluded from the reciprocal agreements with all library systems.

Get a Tacoma Public Library card

Seattle Public Library patrons can get a Tacoma Public Library card by visiting any branch and presenting their SPL library card and a photo ID with current address. If their photo ID does not have their current address, they can use any official document or piece of mail with their current address. If unable to visit a physical location, they can apply for a TPL eCard, and then later convert it to a standard card (with increased borrowing privileges) by visiting a Tacoma Public Library location.

Borrow materials from the Tacoma Public Library

The Seattle Public Library’s patrons will have the following borrowing privileges with TPL, depending on the type of library card they acquire: Standard card

60 physical material checkouts

20 Overdrive checkouts per month

10 Hoopla checkouts per month

10 Kanopy play credits per month

eCard

Because neither library collects overdue fines, no charges will be associated with overdue items. Fees will still apply to any materials that are lost or damaged. More informationFor information on current services at Tacoma Public Library, visit the TPL Now webpage. Fern Hill Library and Swasey Library are now open for visits by appointment or walk-in. For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org or call 253.280.2800.