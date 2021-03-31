Regence, Boulder Care partner to provide accessible, affordable substance use disorder treatment

Submitted by Regence BlueShield.

Prolonged stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified mental health and substance use concerns, with more than 13% of adults reporting that they had started or increased substance use to cope, according to the CDC.

To address the growing need for accessible substance use disorder (SUD) treatment options, Regence has partnered with Boulder Care to offer most members in-network access to the telehealth provider’s evidence-based, virtual addiction treatment, effective March 15, 2021.

Boulder Care’s unique model offers virtual care available 24/7 nationwide, addressing traditional barriers to treatment caused by geography and time.

“Regence’s partnership with Boulder Care enables us to increase access to treatment options for members struggling with substance use and do so in a manner that makes it more convenient and helps bypass stigma,” said Dr. Hossam Mahmoud, Regence’s behavioral health medical director. “Given the heightened prevalence of substance use disorders and other behavioral health issues, Regence is committed to ensuring everyone can access the care they need for improved health and well-being.”

In addition to focusing on clinical outcomes, Boulder Care provides support for long-term health and wellness, as well as social determinants of health, like stable housing, employment and financial security. The organization’s model offers comprehensive treatment tailored to each participant’s unique needs, and is based around support provided by a specialized care team:

A clinician, who can provide expert medical care and medication management

A care advocate, who manages and coordinates care

A peer coach, who can share their own lived experience with recovery

Participants can access their dedicated care team through secure messaging, video visits, and 24/7 phone support.

“For people with chronic substance use disorder (SUD), the burden of frequent in-person encounters was incredibly challenging prior to the pandemic. Now, hundreds of thousands of people are at increased risk for SUD at the same time as treatment and harm reduction services have become less accessible: resulting in record overdose fatalities,” said Stephanie Strong, CEO of Boulder Care. “We’re thrilled to partner with Regence to expand access to effective, affordable SUD treatment. Together, we will help serve families and communities through these exceedingly difficult circumstances.”

This partnership with Boulder Care represents Regence’s ongoing effort to improve behavioral health outcomes by increasing access to evidence-based care. Additionally, in the last five years Regence has reduced opioid prescriptions among its membership by 51%, credited to a comprehensive strategy that addresses opioid misuse while also supporting appropriate use for those who need it.

Regence members can visit bouldercare.com/regence to learn more about the addiction services offered or call Regence’s customer service team at the phone number on the back of their insurance card.

About Regence

Regence serves more than 3.1 million people through its Regence health plans in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah. Each Regence health plan is a nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit Regence.

About Boulder Care

Boulder Care delivers evidence-based, person-centered virtual care for addiction treatment. Participants securely access a dedicated Care Team 24/7 including: Clinicians, for expert medical care and medication management; Care Advocates, for care coordination and navigation; and Peer Coaches, with their own lived experience of recovery. By championing harm reduction and unconditional support, Boulder helps achieve better health outcomes, patient satisfaction, and long-term retention in care — while reducing costs. Selected by Fast Company as one of the 10 most innovative health companies in 2021, Boulder is backed by world-class investors including First Round, Acumen, Goodwater Capital, Tusk Venture Partners, and Greycroft. For more information, visit www.boulder.care.