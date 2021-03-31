Obituary Notices – March 31, 2021

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Barbara Ann Bryan Holien.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Jerry Dean Massey; Jenny Smith.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Brian Arthur Leonard.
Hill Funeral Home: Everard P. Van Veldhouse.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Barbara Ann Bryan Holien.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Jerry Dean Massey; Jenny Smith.
Fir Lane Memorial Park: Brian Arthur Leonard.
Hill Funeral Home: Everard P. Van Veldhouse.
Leave a Reply