Educational Pollinator Garden Introduced at Steilacoom

Submitted by Rebecca Morris.

Eagle Scout Balin Miller put the finishing touch on his visionary project this past Saturday, March 27, at Cormorant Park in Steilacoom. The area is worth a quick walk.

Although the plants are young, you can’t miss the “Steilacoom Pollinator Garden” sign he installed at the lower section of Chapman’s Loop.

Over a year ago, Balin chose to honor the Town of Steilacoom and his own passion for conservation by designing and planting this “Educational” garden to fulfill his Eagle Scout certification, Troop 531.

Balin Miller, at Educational Pollinator Sign

Balin’s prime objective was to provide our community with a visual of ‘how-to’ information, in case “a person might want to do their part in helping our pollinators, yet not know where to start”. (Balin’s words)

He researched intensely, considering ‘pollinator forage’ spanning four seasons. Those young native plants will soon be rich with both pollen and nectar for all kinds of pollinators: humming birds, bumble bees, butterflies, hover flies, beetles – and, of course, honey bees.

In addition, “Steilacoom’s Pollinator Garden” specifically contains deer-resistant and drought tolerant plants. He learned in his research about the dangers of using pesticides and herbicides on gardens, harmful to humans as well as pollinators.

That is why the sign is so prominent: Balin wants to show that ‘stewardship’ is do-able. For all of us.

The 17-year-old son of Dr. Timothy and Amy Miller was undaunted by Covid-generated delays. He determinedly visited local nurseries and reaped planting advice from Steilacoom gardening friends. Steilacoom’s Garden Club (Connie Kirkpatrick) and Steilacoom’s Public Works Department (Mark Burlingame) also provided financial sponsorship for the project.

“Steilacoom’s Pollinator Garden” is on the right side at the bottom of Chapman’s Loop. The plants are small right now but you might leave with a smile in your heart – and ideas for your own garden. Thanks to the leadership and initiative of Eagle Scout Balin Miller.