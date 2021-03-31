COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Update, March 2021

COVID-19 is still an active threat – it has not gone away. It is still important to wear masks, practice social distancing, and be safe around others. It is also recommended to vaccinate as soon as you are eligible, and to get tested if you might have been exposed.

COVID-19 Vaccination in Lakewood

“Am I eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?”

Use the Department of Health “PhaseFinder” to see if you are eligible.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine is expanding. As of March 31, individuals in Phase 1B Tier 4 (and all prior tiers) are eligible. That includes the following groups:

Adults 60 and older

Adults 50 and older in multigenerational households

Individuals 16 and older with 2+ underlying conditions

Residents and workers in congregate care settings

Health care workers

High-risk “critical” workers in many industries

K-12 school faculty and staff

Workers in licensed child care settings

“How do I set a vaccine appointment?”

COVID-19 vaccines are in high demand. An appointment is usually required.

Use the VaccinateWA Appointment Finder to set an appointment at a local clinic. Also visit the Tacoma-Pierce Health Department site to learn about community vaccine events.

Pierce County residents may sign up for “standby” status. People on standby will receive an alert when an opening is available.

“Do COVID-19 vaccines have side effects?”

Side effects may include sore arm, tiredness, headache, and muscle pain. These symptoms are a sign that the vaccine is working.

Public health agencies have answers to common questions about vaccines. Refer to these sites to learn how vaccines are tested for safety and efficacy.

COVID-19 Testing in Lakewood

“Should I get tested?”

You should get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or if you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Symptoms may include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, aches, and fatigue. Other symptoms include loss of taste or smell, congestion, sore throat, nausea, and diarrhea.

“Where can I get tested for COVID-19?”

There are many testing sites in Pierce County. Appointments are usually required.

Pierce County COVID-19 Testing Station 3003 107th St S. Lakewood, 98499 Visit this link or call 253-798-6595

Walgreens 8224 Steilacoom Blvd SW Lakewood, WA 98498 9505 Bridgeport Way SW Lakewood, WA 98499 Online registration required

Rite Aid 5700 100th Street SW Ste 100 Lakewood, WA 98499 Online registration required

Community Health Care 10510 Gravelly Lake Drive, Lakewood, WA 98404 Call (253) 722-2161 for pre-screening and appointment info



COVID-19 Data for Lakewood and Pierce County

Public health agencies have data dashboards with new case rates and other metrics.