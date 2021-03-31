Call for Nominations for teachers, researchers, historians, culture-connectors, for the Washington State Historical Society’s annual History Awards

TACOMA, Wash – Nominations are open for the annual History Awards bestowed by the Washington State Historical Society (WSHS). These prestigious awards recognize excellence in advancing the field of history in the state of Washington through writing, teaching, historic projects, and understanding cultural diversity.

Anyone can submit a nomination. If you, your organization, or someone you know would be a deserving recipient for one of the awards described below, please submit a nomination by April 30, 2021. Details and nomination forms can be found at WashingtonHistory.org/history-awards.

“These awards offer an opportunity to recognize the very best work being done in our state to preserve, interpret, and promote Washington’s history. It is our honor to celebrate individuals and organizations whose efforts ensure that stories we might otherwise lose to time remain a vital part of our State’s legacy,” said Allison Campbell, heritage outreach manager at WSHS.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Robert Gray Medal: First given in 1968, the Robert Gray Medal is the highest award bestowed by the Washington State Historical Society. It recognizes distinguished and long-term contributions to Pacific Northwest history through demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following areas: teaching, writing, research, historic preservation, and service to local historical societies.

David Douglas Award: First given in 1979, the David Douglas Award recognizes the significant contribution of an individual or an organization through projects, exhibits, digital presentations, or programs such as apps, websites or blogs, educational products or any other vehicle that informs or expands appreciation of any field of Washington State history during the previous year. (Note: Book nominations are not permitted for this award.)

Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching: First given in 1998, the Governor’s Award is presented to an outstanding certified teacher of Pacific Northwest history in an accredited K-12 school in Washington or to a nonprofit organization. The awards committee welcomes nominations of persons who demonstrate effective teaching by any measure of excellence, including but not limited to: the use and development and an innovative curriculum, consistent effectiveness in utilizing Pacific Northwest history in either the classroom or the community, the advancement of Pacific Northwest history as a field of academic inquiry, a lasting impact on students, the use or development of innovative technology, and the encouragement of Pacific Northwest themes in presentations for the History Day competition.

Peace and Friendship Awards: Since 1975, two awards have presented in this category each year; one is presented to a Native American and the other to a non-Native individual. These awards recognize individuals who have advanced public understanding of the cultural diversity of the peoples of Washington State. If nominating for both Native and non-Native awards, please submit separate nomination materials for each.

The History Awards will be presented to recipients at the Historical Society’s annual meeting in September, 2021. For more information about nominations, email WSHS Heritage Outreach Manager Allison Campbell at allison.campbell@wshs.wa.gov.