68 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Mar. 30

On March 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 157.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 68 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from the Gig Harbor area.

A man in his 50s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from Spanaway.

To update our total number of deaths, today we are including 3 COVID-19 deaths that occurred April 2020 – February 2021. We found these deaths during our review of death certificates of Pierce County residents. Other counties initially reported some of the deaths, but the decedents were Pierce County residents.

Our totals are 39,116 cases and 510 deaths.

