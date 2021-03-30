Workshop explores issues of downsizing, organizing and simplifying

Nearly half of Americans consider their homes cluttered¬ with items they no longer use, and one in seven have a room in their home filled with unused items. While most could use extra space, 41 percent of Americans report they have not decluttered their homes in over one year.

“Boxed or Unboxed,” is an online workshop exploring how older adults and younger families can approach downsizing, reorganizing and simplifying their home. Whether living in a traditional single-family home, an apartment or shared living space, it can be helpful to know what path works best to accomplish your goals.

This workshop will examine issues related to downsizing, including what to keep, how to deal with items attached to memories and when to get started. Advanced registration is required, and participants can sign up using the link below:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/3b4dZ3y

Join by Phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 917 3056 9642

Statistics tell a dramatic story. The average size of the American home has nearly tripled over the past 50 years, with each storing an average of 300,000 items. One in ten Americans rent offsite storage, making it the fastest growing segment of the commercial real estate industry over the past four decades.

“Downsizing has many meanings,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “For some it’s just emptying the house of accumulated things. For others it’s a matter or reorganizing, putting things in their place. And for others, there is a desire for a simpler lifestyle. Ultimately the end goal is to have a comfortable and safe environment where we can unwind and feel relaxed.”

Tina Baril, certified Senior Move Manager and owner of Monarch Transitions, LLC., will be presenting this informational workshop. For more information about the presentation, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600 or 1-800-562-0332.