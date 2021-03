MudBay is GROWING! Please join us in celebrating MudBay and their expanded pet paradise!

We will hold an official ribbon cutting and welcome on Friday, Apr. 2, 2021 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at their store located at 3804 Bridgeport Way W.

To ensure compliance with COVID safety protocols, human attendees must wear masks and social distance guidelines will be observed.

Please make plans to come out (with your furry friends!)

and celebrate MudBay’s expansion!