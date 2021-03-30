Steilacoom High School Softball Field will be named and dedicated ‘Lucas Field’

The crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd – these are amongst some of Ronald (Ron) James Lucas’ favorite things. He loved his family, he loved his community, he loved his country – and he loved high school baseball and softball. It is only fitting that the Steilacoom Historical School District dedicates its fastpitch field to Ron Lucas. The field is near the heart of the Town he loved, and the sport is one of many that he devoted his time and energy over the years to coach and support.

The District will be holding a short public dedication ceremony at 3:30pm on April 26, 2021 at Lucas Field, which is next to the Steilacoom Historical School District Office at 511 Chambers Street in Steilacoom. The ceremony is occurring immediately before a regularly scheduled Steilacoom High School varsity softball game and will be held outdoors, rain or shine.

All attendees are asked to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing rules in accordance with state mandates for outdoor gatherings.

More about former Mayor Ron Lucas:

After serving as the Mayor for the Town of Steilacoom for over 20 years, Ron Lucas passed away on March 18, 2021. Mayor Lucas had a tremendous impact on both the community and our school district. He was a visible presence in our schools and as a former teacher, completely understood the Town’s responsibility in supporting all facets of education. SHSD students recognized Mayor Lucas and knew he was dedicated to their success.

Ron was born on May 30, 1945 and upon high school graduation from Madison High School in Portland, Oregon, Ron received a baseball scholarship to Oregon State University, where he played shortstop for four years. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at OSU.

Ron was a veteran who served in Vietnam and upon returning to the United States, made the Army his career. His final assignment was to Fort Lewis, where he commanded the 3/11 Field Artillery Battalion, and we are grateful that he and his wife, Jan, made Steilacoom their home. During his last year of active duty, Ron attended Pacific Lutheran University and earned his teaching degree. He taught at Stewart Middle School in Tacoma for 12 years. Ron has been described as an “inspirational teacher who was passionate about student success.”

At the time of his retirement from the Army, Ron became interested in local politics and was encouraged to serve on Steilacoom’s Town Council, where he served for two terms, before being elected Steilacoom’s Mayor.

Mayor Lucas enthusiastically supported all SHSD student activities and was a frequent spectator at Steilacoom High School sporting events, so it seems only natural for the SHSD fastpitch field to be dedicated to Ron and forever known as “Lucas Field.”

The Steilacoom Historical School District is grateful for Ron Lucas and his commitment to our community, its students and schools and is excited to honor a man who dedicated his entire life to serving others.