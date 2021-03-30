Preschoolers and the ‘COVID Year’

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie Preschool.

In the life of a young child, a year is a huge span of development. What have they gained, and what have they lost? While children ages 3-5 have, in many cases, gained quality time with their parents, either working from home or unemployed, their development in critical areas has been impacted.

During early childhood, birth to 6, children learn far more than academic beginnings of reading, writing and math. They learn to share, care for others, appreciate differences in others, gain large and small motor skills, explore science and music. They learn to respectfully attend to adults, wait their turn, and manage daily routines. Some of those skills come from being in a preschool group with other children, at 3, 4 and 5. Many programs were closed for the COVID year.

Parents have both enjoyed time with their children, and waited for the return of preschool programs. Demand for slots in quality programs is likely to be high for fall 2021. Everyone wants to establish a “new normal” routine and access programs that will prepare their children for success in school, and encourage social growth. Programs will follow increased health and safety protocols, and still encourage children to be children. For young 5 year olds, some families will opt for quality PreK programs for a year before entering public kindergarten.

To search for the program that will best suit your child’s needs there are online resources. For those who qualify financially, there are federal and state programs such as Head Start. Slots, however, are limited. Private preschools, many church affiliated, are registering now for fall. Some offer limited financial assistance.

Little Church on the Prairie Preschool has been a respected program in Lakewood for over 50 years. Taking the COVID year off, to assure families would stay healthy, was a painful but wise decision. The high quality teachers are ready to return to full enrollment in September. Please check it out online.

www.lcoppreschool.com