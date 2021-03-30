City of Tacoma to Participate in National League of Cities Eviction Prevention Learning Lab

TACOMA, Wash. – Selected along with 30 other participating municipalities from 22 states, the City of Tacoma will join the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Eviction Prevention Learning Lab.

“A core principal of our Affordable Housing Action Strategy is to help people stay in their homes and in their communities. The pandemic has increased housing instability and highlighted inequities. Recovery provides us a once in a lifetime chance to do things better than they were before. We must explore everything we can do as a City to stabilize housing across our diverse community.” said Council Member Catherine Ushka. “I look forward to the insights the City of Tacoma will gain as we exchange best practices with cities across the nation.”

The City’s participation in the Eviction Prevention Learning Lab (EPLL) will be led by staff in the City’s Office of Equity and Human Rights. Council Member Ushka will participate on behalf of the Council. Tacoma’s work with the EPLL will seek to confront racial disparities and to build knowledge across agencies and community partners.?

The EPLL is a nationwide peer-to-peer network for cities and their partners to gain exposure to best practices, policies, and tools to prevent evictions. By providing capacity building, human-centered problem-solving work sessions, and opportunities for shared learning, this network will help cities develop and refine equitable interventions that prevent evictions.?

More information on NLC’s Eviction Prevention Learning Lab is available here.