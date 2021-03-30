Caring for Kids Happy Hearts Online Auction

Caring for Kids continues to work every day to provide basic needs for kids and families in our community. The Caring for Kids mission is to help raise happy, healthy, productive kids who are ready to learn and to give them hope for the future. This work would not be possible without the generous donations and participation from community members like you.

Please join us for this year’s Happy Hearts Online Auction!

Below you will find the link to our Auction website where you can preview all the silent auction packages. There you will find a wonderful assortment of items for your home, kids, sports fans and lots of other fun! To access page you must create a new account.

To start bidding on packages you will need to log in with your contact and payment information. Please note bidding starts April 1st at 8 am.

Thursday April 1st at 8 AM______________Bidding begins!

Sunday April 4th at 8 PM________________Bidding will close

There will be 2 ways to get the items you bid and win:

You may pick up your items at the Alfaretta House at 6423 Alfaretta Lakewood 98499. We will have 2 days for pick up: Monday, April 5, from 9 to 6 and Saturday, April 10, from 9 to 6. You may choose to have your items delivered to your home for a $15 delivery fee. You must live in the Tacoma, Lakewood, Steilacoom, or University Place areas. Delivery days will be Monday, April 5, and Saturday, April 10.

Questions: Call Diane Formoso @ 253.279.9777 or Myra Johnson @ 253.297.4344

Click here to preview Happy Hearts Auction.