110 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 29

On March 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 151.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 110 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Puyallup.

On March 27, we confirmed 214 cases. On March 28, we confirmed 144 cases.

Our totals are 39,049 cases and 506 deaths.

