Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS Names Sean Martin CEO

TACOMA, Washington Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®, the voice of realtors for over 100 years, announced today that Sean Martin has been named Chief Executive Officer.

“Sean is the right leader for TPCAR,” said Kevin Mullin, Chairman of the Board. “Sean’s extensive advocacy and policy background should help TPCAR strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our presence in Tacoma-Pierce County. We believe his strong leadership experience will help focus TPCAR during this time of great opportunity.”

Sean brings 16 years of experience in the housing industry, including having previously served as Government Affairs Director and Executive Director at the 5,000-member Rental Housing Association of Washington (RHAWA). In his time with RHAWA he oversaw radical transformation of membership benefits and association technology, as well as the expansion of membership to other forms of rental housing ownership.

“I’m excited to join the REALTOR® team and expand upon the tremendous benefits offered by membership with TPCAR. This position offers a tremendous opportunity to build upon the benefits that TPCAR provides its members,” said Mr. Martin.

Sean replaces Kaaren Winkler, who resigned in December to serve as CEO of the Montana Association of REALTORS®.

About Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors

The Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS® unites real estate professionals in Pierce County, serving as a resource center and local political advocate for the mutual benefit of REALTORS® and their clients.

