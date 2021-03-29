Promising Futures: Carter Lake fourth grader Luke McClain

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Carter Elementary School fourth grader Luke McClain.

He is an avid drawer and enjoys sketching dinosaurs, cars and cats in his spare time. In the classroom, he loves to do multiplication and division problems. “Math just makes more sense to me than anything else,” he said. “It’s neat how you can see lots of different ways you can use multiplication outside of school.”

Luke recently started learning how to play the piano and regularly visits the skate park near his house to do tricks on his scooter. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some exercise, have some fun and spend time with friends.

He succeeds in the classroom because he’s always willing to listen to his teacher and classmates. “He was a positive influence on his virtual classmates and has continued that attitude through hybrid learning,” said Carter Lake teacher Elijah Wideski. “If you watch him at work, he always has a friendly demeanor and strong work ethic.”