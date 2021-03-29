Letter: 23andMe success story needs happy ending

Submitted by Greg Manion, University Place.

I wanted to share a great moment from 23andMe. I recently found I had a half sister I never knew I had. I was put up for adoption when I was 3 weeks old so I have been actively looking for family since I was in my 20’s and I’m now almost 50. During this adventure I found I also have a wonderful niece Jordyn Landowski who has Spina bifida.

Jordyn getting to try a cool chair

She has had 40 surgeries in her life already and she is only 17. I feel like I had to try to do something to help her enjoy life because she is so sweet and this is a perfect 23andMe success story. I’m hoping that the help from caring people I can really make this an even better story book ending. She is in need of a specialized wheel chair to be able to get around outside in rural areas and parks. I have set up a gofundme for support Jordyn.

therapy rock climbing

