JBLM to train with artillery and mortar March 30-April 1

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery and mortars from 12:01 a.m. 30 March to 1 April 11:59 p.m. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

