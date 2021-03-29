Early morning garage construction work Tuesday, March 30

Sound Transit’s contractor will be pouring concrete at the garage construction site on Tuesday, Mach 30. Work is expected to begin as early as 5am. In addition, Second Ave NW will be closed between Fifth and Sixth Streets NW from approximately 5am until 4pm.

Where

Main construction site: west of Fifth Street NW, between Second Ave NW and the railroad tracks. (See map.)

When

Tuesday, March 30. Work will start as early as 5am and Second Ave NW will be closed until approximately 7pm.

More

The work may create noise impacts.

Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.