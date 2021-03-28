On this date in History: March 29, 1941

Submitted by R. Peters.

Puyallup received nation-wide mention on the nationally broadcast “Fibber McGee & Molly” radio comedy program. (Radio: The thing that came before television and computers.) Playing to the amusing sound of the name “Puyallup”, Fibber (Jim Jordan) told Molly (Marian Jordan) he had been fishing on the “Succotash River” in the “Puyallup Mountains.” (It didn’t bring down the house!”)

When Molly passed away of cancer, Jim Jordan married the widow of Harry Stewart (“Yogi Yorgesson”) who was the inspiration for Stan Boreson. Stewart’s “I yust go nuts at Christmas” was a major hit in 1949.

As a youth, Stewart had been an elevator operator in the former Carleton Hotel in Tacoma’s University of Washington district.