Help Shape the Design of the Parkland Community Trail

Submitted by Cindy Haverkamp.

Detailed Design has begun on the Parkland Community Trail.

Pierce County Parks is working to bring an all-ages, all-abilities bike and pedestrian trail connecting Parkland neighborhoods to schools and parks. Parkland lacks adequate sidewalk or bicycling facilities and we hope that building this trail will improve safety, neighborhood connectivity, and health outcomes. Community input in 2019 and 2020 helped us shape develop the route and now we need your feedback to help determine how it will look as we move into begin detailed design.

We currently have two opportunities for the community to weigh in on the detailed design:

Share your input online today! Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ParklandTrail to take our design survey by April 16, learn more about the project, RSVP for our Apr. 1 virtual open house, and sign up for project email updates. Join us for a virtual open house on April 1 from 6-7 p.m.! Learn more about the event, RSVP, and send us your questions in advance at www.piercecountywa.gov/ParklandTrail. We hope to see you there!

Pierce County Parks needs to hear from members of the Parkland community, as well as outdoor recreation groups, disability advocates, and other interested parties to ensure that we’re building parks and trails that meet the needs of Pierce County residents. Please consider participating in the planning process by taking advantage of one or both of the above opportunities! Help us to help you!