Community Work Day at the Lakewood Wildlife Area May 1

Community Work day at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 from 9 AM to 1 PM. Come join Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions clubs and other community groups as we work together to improve Lakewood’s Wildlife area.

Located on Phillips RD just across from Hudtloff Middle school, this public space has been adopted by Rotary as a signature local project to improve public accessibility and to return it to the educational area it was 50 years ago.

Workers will be dispersed over the 100 acre site to maintain social distancing and working in family groups.

Jobs will include:

Picking up garbage along Phillips RD.

Install permanent benches along the trail.

Signage in the interpretive area where we can put up “what to look for” posters and information for the public.

Weed Indigenous garden area and rock wall.

Pull Scotch broom in education area.

Pull Scotch broom around Gary Oak plantings.

Cut down black berries at North end of fence.

Weed Wack under fence line.

Come join your community and enjoy some safe outside time helping make our community a better place.

For more information contact Alan Billingsley alanb@toolpak.com project coordinator.