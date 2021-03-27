Initial and continued unemployment claims for regular benefits decreased March 14-20

During the week of March 14 – March 20, there were 11,398 initial regular unemployment claims (down 2.6 percent from the prior week) and 435,675 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 3.1 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 91 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year at the start of the pandemic.

Initial claims remain elevated (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remain at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Decreases in layoffs in Retail trade, Manufacturing and Construction led the overall decrease in regular initial claims last week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims increased slightly over the week.

In the week ending March 20, ESD paid out over $249.6 million for 307,364 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $16.0 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week of March 14-20 Week of March 7-13 Week of Feb. 28- March 6 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 11,398 11,699 11,760 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,383 3,041 2,354 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 3,873 4,230 3,700 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 417,021 430,868 435,659 Total claims 435,675 449,838 453,503

Note: You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.