102 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 26

On March 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 147.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from the Lake Tapps/Sumner area.

A woman in her 70s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 38,581 cases and 504 deaths.

