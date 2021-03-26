U.P. Public Safety & Criminal Justice Academy

Do you want to know more about how your local Police Department works? How officers are trained to de-escalate difficult situations and avoid use of force if possible? Want to know more about what goes into arrest and charging decisions? The next Public Safety and Criminal Justice Academy will be held on Wednesdays April 14-May 19 virtually via Microsoft Teams.

U.P.’s popular Public Safety Academy returns this spring to tackle those topics and others. Based on the popularity of last fall’s academy, we will offer some of the same sessions again while also adding a few new topics that participants told us they’d like to know more about.

The classes will be held virtually, via Microsoft Teams. Watch and learn from your own home and pose questions to the presenters through the Teams chat box.

As a reminder, participation is FREE but limited (especially given the virtual format and our desire to provide ample time for questions and answers with the experts). We are unable to offer partial registrations, so those who enroll are asked to attend all six sessions. Please don’t take a spot if you cannot attend each week; this deprives others who would like to attend of the opportunity to do so.

Check out the entire class schedule below. Then reserve your spot by e-mailing your interest to UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com to register.