Symphony Tacoma Online Programs for April 2021

Symphony Tacoma will continue to deliver musical experiences to patrons and community members through three online series: Interludes, Encore Series, and Facebook Live Series.

Encore Series

REVIVAL OF TAN DUN’S WATER PASSION

Original performance date: March 20, 2016

Saturday, April 3 | 7:30 pm

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Symphony Tacoma Voices (Geoffrey Boers, director)

Elizabeth Keusch, soprano; Gary Sorenson, bass; David Cossin, percussion; Svend Rønning, violin; David Requiro, cello; Amy Boers, keyboard

In 2000, the International Bach Academy in Germany commissioned Tan Dun to compose a new “passion” to mark the 250th anniversary of Bach’s death. The Asian-influenced Water Passion After St. Matthew transcends the traditional passion tale with juxtapositions of East meets West, tribal rituals meet electronica, symphony meets theater, and Buddhism meets Christianity. The stage design is centered around a massive cross comprised of seventeen large, transparent, illuminated water basins on pedestals that are used as percussion instruments along with a “voice orchestra,” solo violin, cello and keyboard.

This production includes excerpts from Symphony Tacoma’s 2016 performance augmented by interviews of some of the key players and curated by Music Director Sarah Ioannides.

Interludes

WOODWINDS: FROM DANZI TO PIAZZOLLA

LIVESTREAM Tuesday, April 20 | 7:30 pm

Mary Jensen, principal flute

Selina Greso, principal oboe

Craig Rine, principal clarinet

Daniel Partridge, principal horn

John Ruze, principal bassoon

Symphony Tacoma’s woodwind quintet will travel through time and place, from Europe to the Americas, with this selection of works by Franz Danzi, Ferenc Farkas, Nicole Buetti, Paquito-D’Rivera and Astor Piazzolla. The performance will be livestreamed from University Place Presbyterian Church and will include commentary from the musicians.

Facebook Live Series

TACOMA METHOD: CONVERSATION WITH GREG YOUTZ, ZHANG ER AND HAI-TING CHINN

Saturday, April 24 | 7:30 pm

Dr. Gregory Youtz, composer

Zhang Er, librettist

Hai-Ting Chinn, mezzo-soprano

Karina Bharne, host

Tacoma Method is an opera with a plot centered around the expulsion of the Chinese population from Tacoma in the late 1800s. Symphony Tacoma was to premiere this piece in November 2020 but it was postponed due to COVID-19. An excerpt will be released virtually in May featuring three arias performed by New York mezzo-soprano Hai-Ting Chinn, and the Symphony hopes to present the live world premiere during the 2021-22 season. This project is being developed in conjunction with the Tacoma Reconciliation Project.

For this program, Executive Director Karina Bharne will interview composer Dr. Gregory Youtz, librettist Zhang Er and Chinn in this conversation that will be simulcast on the Symphony Tacoma Facebook and YouTube pages.

Symphony Tacoma’s April programs are generously sponsored by MultiCare, Tacoma Creates, Arts Fund, the Washington State Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts Tacoma Community College, R.L. Ray Violin Shop and Heritage Bank.