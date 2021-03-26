Historian Anna Trammell takes the helm of Tacoma Public Library’s Northwest Room

TACOMA — Tacoma Public Library welcomes archivist and librarian Anna Trammell as Northwest Room Historian.

Trammell joins Tacoma Public Library from her most recent position as Archivist and Special Collections Librarian and Assistant Professor at Pacific Lutheran University.

“Anna brings an incredible professional background in archival studies and librarianship, as well as a dedication to making history accessible, relevant, and exciting to all,” stated Director Kate Larsen.

The Northwest Room, located on the second floor of downtown Tacoma’s Main Library at 1102 Tacoma Ave. S, is renowned for its local history, genealogy, and special collections, which include Tacoma city directories dating back to 1885, early to current newspapers, record indexes, maps, photos, postcards, manuscript collections, architectural plans, and much more.

Trammell previously worked at the University of Illinois Archives Research Center and Rare Book and Manuscript Library as well as the Urbana Free Library of Urbana, Illinois. She received an MLIS and Special Collections Certificate from the University of Illinois and holds the designation of Certified Archivist from the Academy of Certified Archivists. In addition, Trammell is an appointed member of the Society of American Archivists’ Committee on Public Awareness and a co-host of the Archives in Context podcast.

“The Northwest Room belongs to Tacoma. With Anna Trammell at the helm as Northwest Room Historian, we look forward to welcoming more members of our community to explore, study, and learn from its expansive collection,” stated Larsen.

For more information, visit tacomalibrary.org/northwest-room.